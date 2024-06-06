Traders Buy High Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 573,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 230,825 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

