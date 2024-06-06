Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes $8.31 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,000 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

