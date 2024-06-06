Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,712 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 11,317,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,215,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

