Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 306,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

