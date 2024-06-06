Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,212. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.