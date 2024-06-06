Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.89. 101,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

