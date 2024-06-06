Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 41,480 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 2.11% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,405. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $671.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

