Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 132,680 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

