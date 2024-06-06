Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.