Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.09 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

