Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $62.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,781,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $838.55. The company had a trading volume of 697,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,393. The stock has a market cap of $796.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $773.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $432.34 and a 1-year high of $846.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $261,189,573. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

