Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.91 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 132.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $14.72 on Thursday, reaching $2,761.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,944.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,834.72. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,303.93 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

