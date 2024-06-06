Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,793. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.