Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.33 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,176,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 1,155,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

