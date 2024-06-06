Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 122.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 428,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,635. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

