Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP remained flat at $34.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 925,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

