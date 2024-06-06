Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 50,139 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. 744,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,953. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

