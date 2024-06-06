Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.16. The company had a trading volume of 150,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,215. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.37.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

