Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 283.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 521,677 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 438,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 371,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $6,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 7,778,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,799,031. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

