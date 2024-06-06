Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 78,776 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 349.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $219.33. 446,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.