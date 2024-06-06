Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,481 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 141,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

