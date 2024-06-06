Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

