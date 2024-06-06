Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.41

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.41 and last traded at C$22.22, with a volume of 141269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.69.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.73.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.