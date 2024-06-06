Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.33. 111,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 11,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.
