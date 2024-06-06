Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $79,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,492.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00.

NASDAQ SYM traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 1,010,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,066. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

