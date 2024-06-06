Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 1.6%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 1,012.34% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

