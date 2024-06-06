Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading Up 1.2%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.99 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.25 ($0.54). 139,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 249,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.75 ($0.53).

Time Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.22. The firm has a market cap of £38.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,047.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

