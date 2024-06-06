Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 7,001,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,558,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

