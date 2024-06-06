Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Tilly’s Trading Up 1.4 %
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $170,349.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,669 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
