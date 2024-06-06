THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.