Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Shares Up 17.6%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 6,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.