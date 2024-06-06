Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

TMO opened at $575.28 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

