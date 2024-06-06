The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $208.38. 908,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,738. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

