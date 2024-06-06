The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

