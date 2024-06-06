The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 1,751,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,635. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,397,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

