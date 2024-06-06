The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance
Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile
