The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

