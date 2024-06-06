The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $334.18 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.