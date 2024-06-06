The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.