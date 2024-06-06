Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) CFO Julie Sharff Sells 910 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Sharff sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $12,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.87.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

