Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Terra has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $507.50 million and $36.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 759,151,030 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

