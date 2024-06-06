Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Head-To-Head Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Teradata and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30 NCC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 55.35%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than NCC Group.

This table compares Teradata and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 2.31% 70.34% 5.15% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.83 billion 1.70 $62.00 million $0.42 76.52 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Summary

Teradata beats NCC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. The company also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools, as well as offers training services to developers and other security teams. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

