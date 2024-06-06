TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

