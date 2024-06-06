Telsey Advisory Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $155.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $132.79 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $128.64 and a one year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

