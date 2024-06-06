TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$98.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$103.00.

BRP Trading Up 2.7 %

BRP stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

