Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Target by 1,272.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Target by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. 5,741,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,308. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

