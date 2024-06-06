Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Tapestry has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

