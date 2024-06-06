Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

