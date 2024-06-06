Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $4.91 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $603.24. The stock had a trading volume of 128,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

