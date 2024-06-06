Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 49,377 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Confluent makes up 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,145,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 824,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 480,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,034,531. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

