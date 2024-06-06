S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 9.8 %

SANW stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed makes up about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.