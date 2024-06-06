S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SANW stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
